Berkeley Eagles look to soar to sixth straight Illawarra baseball title

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 4 2023 - 5:24pm
Berkeley eagles player Kaine Abbott in action. Picture by Tina Desmond
Berkeley Eagles ageing playing group show no signs of slowing down and are just a win away from celebrating the club's 50th anniversary with a sixth-straight Illawarra Baseball League title.

