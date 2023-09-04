Move over yoga, university students are picking up a hula hoop to improve their mental well-being.
Bianca Pentecost and Lauren Greer are known to many as the 'Hoop Babes', the pair perform at events and festivals across the Illawarra with their colourful hula hoops.
One of the most common phrases they hear when performing is "I could never do that".
So, the duo started teaching people of all ages and abilities when they founded their business The Happy Body Collective.
"It's really nice to open people's minds and see them do something they didn't know they could do," Bianca Pentecost said.
University students can pick up a hula hoop and learn some tricks from the duo as part of the University of Wollongong (UOW) Pulse's Wellness Wednesdays.
Ms Pentecost and Ms Greer, who are also studying at the university, believe it's the perfect activity for your mental health.
"You can't really be serious when you're hula hooping," Bianca Pentecost said.
"So, you're going to leave all that stuff behind and just have a giggle with the person next to you."
The workshop at UOW has been running since 2022 and isn't motivated by fitness but rather feeling good and making friends.
Ms Greer likes to foster people's playful side by showing them how to do some of the silly tricks.
"That child-like play that we've all like lost is what we try to recreate," she said
"I just try to get everyone to be really silly and not serious at all."
They first learnt hula hoop tricks when attending a roller skating camp in Spain and were instantly hooked.
"[Hula hooping] is not as niche as you think because there are two circuses in Wollongong," Ms Greer said.
When they arrived back in Australia they joined the Wollongong women's collective Circus Wow as well as the Fairy Meadow Circus Monoxide.
The 'Hoop Babes', both 24 years of age, said it's not an intimidating hobby to join because most people arrive with no prior experience or expectation.
They have found that after students join the class, they are 'hooked' and quickly buy their own hula hoop.
"Everyone's addicted ... I think because it's so fun and people are like 'I haven't had fun in ages'," Ms Greer said.
It's clear that hula hoop tricks are about far more than moving your hips, so maybe it is time to embrace your playful side and give it a go?
The classes at the University of Wollongong are free for university students and the Happy Body Collective also has a paid community class on Fridays at the Wollongong Senior Citizens Centre.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.