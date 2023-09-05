Waiting times in the Illawarra's emergency department are back on the rise with the average patients waiting 4 hours and 55 minutes from their time of arrival to leaving, according to the latest data.
NSW Bureau of Health Information figures show the health system struggled between April to June, despite the number of people presenting at the ED remaining steady.
In the previous quarter (Jan to March 2023), the Illawarra's largest hospital had started to reverse its declining performance regarding the percentage of patients leaving the ED within the benchmark of four hours for the first time since late 2021.
However, this statistic - and others, including the time people are spending in the ED and waiting outside in an ambulance, as well as the number of people getting "on time" treatment - once again worsened in the latest quarterly report.
Despite this rebound, new Labor Health Minister and local politician Ryan Park has highlighted the positives in the report, including a reduction of the number of people waiting too long for elective surgery and a slight improvement in the number of emergency category patients being seen on time compared to a year earlier..
"We are starting to see signs of improvement and recovery in hospitals across the Illawarra and the South Coast," he said.
"We won't undo 12 years of Liberal and National neglect of our local health system, and we have a long journey ahead, but these are encouraging signs."
Now, the average patient at Wollongong is waiting four hours and 55 minutes - just one minute off the record set at the end of 2022 - from their time of arrival to leaving the ED.
Wollongong ranks equal fourth among comparable hospitals for the longest average waiting time.
Fewer than two out of five patients (39%) are able to leave the ED within the benchmark of four hours, which is the second lowest result ever recorded at Wollongong Hospital in this measure.
During the three month period, workers and patients spoke out about the toll the long waiting times at Wollongong Hospital was taking.
For instance, in June, paramedics raised the alarm when they had to hold up a sheet over a patient in the emergency department's corridor to provide them with privacy and dignity during their treatment.
In another example of the concern being raised about the state of the ED, an Illawarra father, Nathan, spoke up about his experience at the ED with daughter Aurora.
The 17-year-old has a rare genetic condition and uses a wheelchair, and her dad said they spent six-and-a-half hours in the Ed after being triaged, with no communication or check-ups while she had three seizures.
Nathan told the Mercury he was concerned about what the trend towards longer waiting times at the ED would do for vulnerable people like his daughter, who needed additional attention.
The new BHI figures show one in ten patients who front up to the ED are there for more than 18 hours and 54 minutes, and that the length of time spent is much longer for patients who need to be admitted or transferred to another hospital.
Shellharbour hospital's median waiting time for people in the ED was three hours and 47 minutes, which was also up on the previous quarter, but down - by seven minutes - from the record times of late 2022.
On in ten patients presenting to Shellharbour was at the ED for more than 10 hours and 41 minutes, and more than half (53%) leave within the four hour benchmark.
As flu cases surged earlier than usual in May and the colder months set in, paramedics said bed block - where the hospital is too full to accept new patients so the ED remains full and ambulances are left waiting for long periods to transfer their patients - began reaching new levels at Wollongong.
This was shown in the statistics released on September 6 by the BHI, which show that the time it took for paramedics to be able to transfer the care of their patients to ED staff was on the rise between April to June.
During the quarter, there were 6344 arrivals by ambulance at Wollongong - up from the previous quarter and the same time a year ago - but well down on the record levels of 2020.
Three out of five patients were transferred to the care of ED staff within the benchmark of 30 minutes, and the average wait was 23 minutes (up from 21 minutes the previous quarter).
However, one in ten patients waited for an hour and 47 minutes before paramedics could leave them at the ED.
The time Wollongong patients and paramedics spent in bed block was significantly higher than the average NSW times and the average at comparable hospitals across the state.
The hospital ranked equal second among similar hospitals for the longest average time to transfer patients from paramedics to hospital care.
