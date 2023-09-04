A truck driver walked away uninjured following a dramatic crash on the M1 Princes Motorway at Cataract that left a traffic barrier damaged.
The crash occurred at 10.26pm on Monday, September 4, on the M1 at the southbound off-ramp to Picton Road.
"A truck's trailer had uncoupled and crashed into the guard rails," Mt Keira RFS Brigade said.
"Crews got to work setting up lighting and clearing debris until a crane could arrive to remove the trailer.
"Fortunately no one was injured in this incident."
Damaged caused by the truck crashed forced immediate changes on the road, with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h in place until repairs can be made.
Southbound traffic is affected.
