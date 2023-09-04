Dave Graovac confirmed as Warilla Wanderers coach for next season

District League club Warilla have wasted no time preparing for 2024 with the announcement of Dave Graovac as their coach for next season.
The announcement was made via Warilla's social media. Graovac was of course the team's assistant coach for this season and then took over the reigns midway through the campaign.
The Wanderers improved on the year before, with a number of young stars getting regular first grade minutes in an equal seventh placed finish this season, just three points outside the finals places.
Meanwhile in the District League finals series, Fernhill are set to do battle with Gerringong this weekend to see who will face league champions Shellharbour in the grand final at WIN Stadium, September 16.
