The writer and director of new urban drama will accompany its screening at the Gala Cinema in Warrawong this week.
Ronnie S. Riskalla will do a Q&A with the audience following the showing of Streets Of Colour on Thursday night, September 7.
It features a talented cast of Rahel Romahn, Veronica Cloherty, Simon Elrahi and a former Port Kembla resident making his feature film debut, Zoran Gulaboski.
The film explores the complexities of race, self-identity and spirituality.
After screening Sydney's Lebanese Film Festival and other independent cinemas around the country, it will continue touring throughout September.
To purchase a ticket for the Warrawong screening, visit: https://www.galacinema.com/movie/streetsofcolour
Synopsis: After being blamed for the death of his best friend in a racist street fight, Tez (Rahel Romahn), a 25-year-old drug dealer with cultural identity issues, loses custody of a son he's never met. Battling addiction and the grief of losing his friend, Tez will need to challenge his inner demons and reclaim his life before he loses his son forever.
