Two men will front court following a dramatic Father's Day police pursuit through the Illawarra, but officers are yet to lay charges for a separate pursuit on Monday.
Officers chased a stolen white dual cab Nissan Navara through Corrimal after it sped off from police around 10am on Sunday, September 3.
The same ute was involved in a separate pursuit on Monday, September 4, with police chasing the vehicle through Bellambi, Woonona and Mount Keira.
At one point the ute allegedly drove down the wrong side of the road on the Princes Highway at Woonona.
The ute was later dumped in Bellambi, with the alleged offenders running from police.
On Monday afternoon, two men - 40-year-old from Corrimal and a 53-year-old from Wollongong - were arrested in relation to Sunday's pursuit. They were refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, September 4.
Police will allege in court the men were also involved in a violent home invasion at a Wollongong house at 12.50pm on Saturday, September 2, that left a 27-year-old man with lacerations.
"The victim who was inside has been seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released," Wollongong Police District Acting Inspector Jayson Joerdens said.
The alleged offenders were both charged with special aggravated enter dwelling with intent to wound.
The younger man was also charged for Sunday's pursuit and driving while disqualified.
While the same stolen ute was used in both police pursuits, Acting Insp Joerdens said police do not believe the same people were involved.
At this stage no charges have been laid for the pursuit on Monday.
