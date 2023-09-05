A Wollongong restaurateur undergoing liquidation says he is "devastated" by his business's failure and the impact it has left his family, employees and creditors - but he is not alone.
Lux Bistro Bar on Crown Street closed in June and the business is now in voluntary liquidation with more than $1.2 million owed to creditors, though the majority of that was owed to the company director Tyson Orth.
From January to June this year, ASIC saw a sharp rise in the number of hospitality and accommodation businesses that went under - sectors also hit hard in the Illawarra.
In the last financial year, a total of 1308 hospitality and accommodation businesses in NSW became insolvent, while so far 210 have become insolvent between July 1 and September 4.
Orth spoke candidly with the Illawarra Mercury about the hardships he faced and how he sank into a hole of debt.
"The trading figures never met our targets, with the impact of cost of living pressures and a decline in foot traffic at the mall. We kept pushing through, hoping that the next season would be better than the last," he said.
"This has personally, financially devastated us but the most upsetting part is knowing the present impact on employees and creditors."
Documents lodged with ASIC show hundreds of thousands are owed in staff wages, superannuation and to creditors such as produce suppliers Passion In Fruit (owed $7956) and Hasties Meats ($2886) - something Orth was working with specialist accounting firm Worrells to pay back.
It was also revealed the tax office was owed close to $300,000 but the largest creditor was the director, Tyson Orth, owed around $840,000.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said "pandemic after effects" were still being seen in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors, while rate rises and affected trade also.
"[It] not only caused them to lose significant revenue but created a workforce shortage that continues to make trading conditions challenging and innovation necessary," Zarth said.
"There is no doubt that recent interest rate rises have put pressure on household budgets, and locally we are hearing that retail and hospitality trade has been affected.
"With people needing to spend more to service their mortgages, there is less money in their pockets for dining out and other forms of discretionary spending."
Three months before closing Lux, Orth said he made changes to try and save the business, such as letting former partner Shaun Bray "walk away", altering the menu and decreasing trading hours, as well as seeking professional financial advice.
"I exhausted all financial avenues available to me and the business, including re-organising our staff rosters, re-organising our operating hours and busy periods of trade, tightening all spending, keeping stock to very minimal levels," Orth said.
"During the trading of Lux, there were no wages paid to myself at any point and we worked incredibly hard ... Closing the business was the last thing I wanted to do, but it was actually the most responsible."
He and Bray opened Lux in 2021 with the dream to be Wollongong's premier high-quality venue and a draw-card for the CBD, while he believes their targets were based on "sensible projections" and hospitality experience but said the trade didn't match up.
Lux Bar is currently up for sale with Conti Business Brokers, with proceeds to be distributed to creditors.
Enzo Conti said some businesses who struggled through the pandemic have not been able to claw their way back, but was positive about the future and said many more businesses were opening in coming months.
