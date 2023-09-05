Promising amateur Wollongong boxer Hayden Clout takes no shortcuts and works hard for his success.
But the 20-year-old, who won a NSW State Boxing Title gold medal for the third straight year last weekend, knew from a young age he was destined to become a boxer.
The Clout name is well known in the Wollongong boxing fraternity, with Hayden's uncle Wade Clout a former professional boxer with a record of 20 wins from 30 professional fights in the super welterweight division.
Clout's father Daniel Clout has also been involved in the fight game for over 30 years and is one of his son's trainers.
"Boxing is well and truly in my blood," Clout said.
"To be honest it's been in my family's bloodlines for a very, very long time.
"It's not only my uncle who fought professionally, his uncle Brian Clout also fought professionally as well.
"My middle name Joseph is named after my great grandfather that fought in World War II. He used to box on the ships."
Clout is not relying on his boxing pedigree alone to realise his dream of turning pro when he turns 22.
He is a dedicated trainer who works hard everyday in and out of the ring and maintains a strict diet.
"I don't know many 20-year-olds who have never drank alcohol," Clout said.
"I'm serious about my training and my boxing.
"I train five-to-six days a week. I'm up at 6am every day.
''Apart from the work I do in the ring and in the gym, I do five kilometre runs two days a week and sprints two days a week also.
"I don't take any shortcuts with my training or diet. I want to give myself every opportunity to succeed as a professional boxer. I know if I put in the hard work I will get rewarded in the future."
This hard work is reaping rewards, with Clout crowned light welterweight (63.5 kilograms) NSW champion after winning his title fight in a first-round TKO at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL.
It was the third year on the trot he won a gold medal, winning the 60kg (lightweight) division in 2021 and light welterweight crown in 2022.
Clout, who started boxing in 2019 and enjoys a 8-3 win/loss record, is mentored by trainers Adrian Campbell and Adam Higgins as well as his father Daniel Clout.
"The goal now is to have another 20 or so fights over the next two years. I want to have around 30 fights under my belt when I turn professional."
