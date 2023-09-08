The TBH Beer and Wine Festival is on September 17, and usually attracts thousands thanks to having around 40 creative food producers, innovative winemakers, craft beer and distillers on show.
It's free entry to the event (drink tickets for purchase), while there'll also be live entertainment and children's activities to keep all the family entertained. Dogs are also allowed to attend.
The 2023 festival will be cashless for beverages, organisers will have special wristbands available for purchase and to top up with your card (left-over money at the end of the day can be refunded, according to the TBH website).
It's on from 11am to 5pm.
Tickets are now on sale for one of the nation's best culinary events a short drive from Wollongong, The South Coast Food and Wine Festival.
From seafood to secret recipes, see 50 of the best producers the coast has to offer - all on show across Friday October 13 and October 14, at the Moona Moona Creek Reserve Huskisson, in Jervis Bay.
For this year's celebration, patrons can expect celebrated chefs, stunning beachfront locations, music, Nowra Farmers Market Masterclasses, pop-up street food from top restaurants, distilleries, the best from wineries and breweries, plus plenty of oysters.
For more details, visit: https://www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au/
Wombarra Bowlo is hosing a day celebrating 17 craft brewers on Sunday October 15.
Patrons are welcome to sip and chill from 11.30am to 4.30pm and receive a tasting glass and five tasting vouchers upon ticketed entry ($35).
They'll also have music, bistro food and a free shuttle transfer to get people home, landing at Thirroul and Helensburgh between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.
More details are at: https://www.bowlo.com.au/
The second incarnation of the Craft Beer Market Festival run by Coledale Fine Wines is ready to take over Bulli Showgrounds on October 29.
Each ticket will include five tasting vouchers, there'll also be food trucks on hand for the afternoon and children can attend for free.
Tickets for Bulli's Craft Beer Market Festival are $38.37 from Eventbrite.com.au. It runs from 12pm to 5pm.
