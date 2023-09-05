Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

First Sharks derby in NRLW the perfect tonic for Dragons' finals charge

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons have two games left in the regular season, starting with the Sharks. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Dragons have two games left in the regular season, starting with the Sharks. Picture by Sylvia Liber

With two games left and needing maximum points there is plenty of play for according to St George Illawarra women's coach Jamie Soward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.