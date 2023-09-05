With two games left and needing maximum points there is plenty of play for according to St George Illawarra women's coach Jamie Soward.
The Dragons picked up a must needed 48-16 win against the Cowboys last round. The Dragons will face the Sharks this Thursday (September 7) in the first instalment of the rivalry in NRLW history.
Cronulla have plenty of Soward's former Dragons in their squad such as Emma Tonegato, Quincy Dodd, Holli Wheeler, Tegan Dymock and Cassie Staples.
Currently two points off the finals spots and two points ahead of the Sharks, Soward said the stakes were high.
"The local derby is huge for us, the first one in NRLW history," he said.
"Going to Shark Park which is a tough place to play and they'll be hurting from their loss last week. They've got a lot of high profile recruits that chose to go there. There's always something to lose and something to play for.
"Our girls understand that. They're a quality outfit. They've got a lot of players that can beat you by themselves. But I'm sure my girls will be ready to go."
The side's poor run of outs continued at the weekend with utility Cheynoah Amone out due to concussion. Alexis Tauneai will face an uphill battle to play after an ugly 'hip-drop' tackle from Makenzie Weale in the first half of the game in Townsville.
It prompted an emotional response from Soward following the match.
"With Alexis, that's probably the worst hip-drop I've seen in men's and women's [football]," Soward said following the win.
"I'm not being, disrespectful, it's not a personal attack, but I was really disappointed with that as a coach and as a club. We're very disappointed because, it's two weeks in a row we've had hip drops happen on our players.
"For a young girl like Alexis, who's 18 and been probably our best forward all year... I was really disappointed in that tackle. We finished with 15 players mate, it was resilient, I was just happy for the girls [to win]. They needed that reward."
Speaking ahead of the short turnaround against the Sharks, Soward said his side would be without both Amone and Tauneai.
"I think I've lost five for the year now," the coach added.
"Cheynoah is out with concussion protocol and we all know what happened to Alexis. I think I've said enough about that."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.