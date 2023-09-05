Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Craft beer festival coming to Bulli Showground at the end of October

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Stagni is behind the Craft Beer Market Festival coming to Bulli at the end of October. Picture: Robert Peet
Michael Stagni is behind the Craft Beer Market Festival coming to Bulli at the end of October. Picture: Robert Peet

The second incarnation of the Craft Beer Market Festival has quadrupled in size and is ready to welcome thousands to Bulli Showgrounds on October 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.