The second incarnation of the Craft Beer Market Festival has quadrupled in size and is ready to welcome thousands to Bulli Showgrounds on October 31.
Run by Coledale Fine Wines owner Michael Stagni, this year's larger event will allow plenty more craft-loving patrons while being undercover from the elements.
"Last year we had about 14 suppliers, this year we've got 32," he said of who'll be showcasing their wares.
"Ninety per cent is craft beer, but we have some wines we have gin, we have cider ... and nearly all of the the craft brewers from the Illawarra will be there."
Each ticket will include five tasting vouchers, there'll also be food trucks on hand for the afternoon and children can attend for free.
Stagni is hoping to draw in a couple of thousand people to the afternoon.
It will follow on from the Beer, Food and Wine Festival at Towradgi Beach Hotel on September 17, then the South Coast Food and Wine Festival in Huskisson on October 13 and 14.
Tickets for Bulli's Craft Beer Market Festival are $38.37 from Eventbrite.com.au. It runs from 12pm to 5pm.
