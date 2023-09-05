The big news in town was the upcoming arrival of the Hollywood blockbuster Gone With The Wind.
It was such a big deal that the Savoy Theatre took out a full-page ad in the Mercury of September 6 to let people know it was coming.
The theatre was located on the corner of Church Street and Globe Lane, right about where lower Church Street now dead-ends at the mall.
The film's run would start on September 10, according to the ad.
"Day sessions (commencing at 10am and 2pm) will be continuous and you can come any time from 10am to 2pm to see a complete performance," the ad confusingly promised.
As part of the excitement, there was also a Scarlett O'Hara contest, where the winner would get to be a "personality hostess" at the Savoy for the movie's two-week run.
One assumes the winner would be the entrant that most resembled the movie character but the Mercury's story about the contest does not explain any of the entry criteria.
