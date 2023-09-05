Most of the residents in a proposed four-storey apartment block a stone's throw from Belmore Basin would be family.
According to a development application lodged with Wollongong City Council for a four-storey five-apartment complex on the corner of Smith and Harbour streets, it is being built for family reasons.
"The applicant advised that the client brief has specific requirements to accommodate family members of the owner of the site," the statement of environmental effects said.
"A two-bedroom apartment is required to accommodate the owner's mother and a one-bedroom accessible apartment is required to accommodate the owner's adult child, both apartments need to be located on the ground floor.
"The brief also requires a top-floor penthouse apartment to be occupied by the owner of the site."
The statement of environmental effects suggested that the remaining two apartments would be made available to rent.
The complex would involve the demolition of a house on the corner of Smith and Harbour streets and a two-storey apartment block at 4 Smith Street.
There is a height issue with the proposed development; at 17.7 metres high it is 1.7 metres past the maximum height allowed under the Wollongong Development Control Plan.
A communal roof top terrace is the source of the breach and the developer has lodged a variation request to ask the council to grant an exemption.
"The development has been reviewed by the Wollongong Design Review Panel," the variation request stated, "who were generally in support of the development specifically noting that a breach in height would be more acceptable in this instance."
It also noted the proposed complex would be built next to an apartment block that also breaches the 16-metre limit.
"The contravention of the development standard allows for a better amenity and design outcome to be realised for the site and development than what would be achieved if strict compliance was to be enforced," the request stated.
A traffic study lodged as part of the application claimed the apartments would generate 22 vehicle movements a day.
The effect of that on nearby intersections "will be so minor in relation to the existing vehicle movements that there will be no perceptible difference to that of the existing peak circumstances".
Five residential parking spaces will be provided across two basement floors.
The development application is on public exhibition until September 14.
