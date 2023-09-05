Their work runs from fundraising for cancer research to helping the most vulnerable residents of the region, but the Illawarra winners of the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards all share a desire to support their communities.
Community and disability advocate Danielle Johns from Moss Vale was named the Illawarra Volunteer of the Year for her work helping families in need, children living with disabilities and school children in the Southern Highlands.
Ms Johns volunteers for the charities the 4K and Soul Warmers Food Pantry, as well as other causes, which run an inclusive playground, food pantry, technology library, sensory toy library and back to school packs.
She volunteers on weekends and evenings to collect and distribute food, wash dishes, give care, raise money and connect people with services.
Meanwhile North Wollongong's Amy McCamley was awarded Young Volunteer of the Year for her work as a marketing and event volunteer with the Cancer Council NSW fundraising event, Stars of Nowra.
She helps by doing the event's social media, sponsorship and event management, helping fundraise for cancer research and support services.
Senior Volunteer of the Year went to Bellambi resident Christine Williams, who has volunteered for the St Vincent de Paul Homeless Hub in Coniston for the past decade.
Through her managerial role and driving the Vinnies food van, Ms Williams ensures people in need have access to crisis relief and support, including accommodation, food hampers, furniture, and financial assistance.
The 12 members of the Kind Hearts Illawarra outreach team have claimed the title of Volunteer Team of the Year.
They host a community event twice a week, supporting some 120 people in need, and collect, prepare and deliver meals and hampers to people experiencing financial stress or homelessness.
"Volunteers from across the Illawarra and Southern Highlands give their time and energy to help make their community a better place," chief executive officer of the Centre for Volunteering, Gemma Rygate, said.
"They're building healthy, well-connected communities across the region."
Each year the Centre for Volunteering runs an awards event in each region of NSW, as well as statewide awards.
