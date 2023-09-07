Strong winds and overnight rain have postponed a planned 2692 hectare hazard reduction burn that was to take place in bushland at Holsworthy Military Barracks, off Heathcote Road, from Friday to Sunday.
A strong wind warning is in place for Illawarra's coastline, and a damaging wind warning for western parts of the region for Friday, September 8, with SES crews on standby.
Around 40 fire trucks, including from outside the Illawarra, had been organised to conduct the burn, NSW Rural Fire Service Illawarra district coordinator David Hitchens said.
"It's frustrating, a lot of planning goes into these," he said. "We'll reassess later today to possibly light up in the morning."
This particular area has not had any fire in the landscape for more than 20 years, Illawarra RFS acting zone manager David Bartlett said.
"As history dictates, wildfires that come from the western side of the Sutherland Shire pose serious risks to the community, so this hazard reduction burn will lower the risk to the Engadine, Barden Ridge, Heathcote and surrounding areas, giving firefighters a strategic advantage, Illawarra RFS crews said.
The hazard reduction burn will take place to the west of Heathcote Road and smoke may force the partial closure of this road during some periods, Mr Bartlett said.
The HR will span three local government areas - Sutherland Shire, Campbelltown and Liverpool.
"Crews [are] working on rotating 12-hour shifts to ensure the hazard reduction burn is adequately resourced," the RFS said.
"A further three days of patrols will be conducted at regular intervals or until declared out."
Due to the size of the hazard reduction burn, smoke will likely affect all of the Greater Sydney area for a number of days.
Always call triple-0 if you seen an unattended fire.
