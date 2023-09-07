Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

NSW RFS hazard reduction burn cancelled due to rain, wind

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

Strong winds and overnight rain have postponed a planned 2692 hectare hazard reduction burn that was to take place in bushland at Holsworthy Military Barracks, off Heathcote Road, from Friday to Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.