The latest round of quarterly data shows that the Illawarra's largest hospital has wiped off most of the gains it made earlier in the year and returned to near record waiting times for patients attending the emergency department.
Despite this, the new Labor Health Minister Ryan Park, who took on the job just days before the April to June quarter began, has focused on the positives for the local health system in the latest Bureau of Health Information report.
With Labor's first budget just weeks away, Mr Park said the government remained committed to improving health services, but was confronted with deteriorating fiscal conditions.
"We are starting to see signs of improvement and recovery in hospitals across the Illawarra and the South Coast," he said.
"We won't undo 12 years of Liberal and National neglect of our local health system, and we have a long journey ahead, but these are encouraging signs."
In a statement, he noted that the percentage of emergency patients starting treatment on time improved from 35.4 per cent to 44.8 per cent between the 2022 and 2023 June quarters across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven Local Health District.
In Wollongong, just two in five (41.1%) "emergency" category patients were seen on time.
This was an improvement of five percentage points on the same time in 2022, but the gains made in the previous quarter - when 45.5 per cent of emergency patients were treated on time - were wiped off.
Mr Park also highlighted the turn around in the number of people on the elective surgery waiting list, which has significantly improved across the state and in the Illawarra.
The number of surgical patients waiting longer than clinically recommended in NSW decreased from 14,067 to 9,142 between the March quarter to June quarter.
In the Illawarra and Shoalhaven this figure dropped from 605 to 403.
Mr Park said Wollongong Hospital would be in focus as he took on the role of Health Minister, and, in his five months in the job he has announced several measures to target problems specific to the region.
For instance, in August, he announced a special flying squad of doctors, nurses and specialists was now on hand to visit aged care homes across the Illawarra, which continues to suffer from a severe shortage of aged care beds.
This measure is designed to stop elderly patient who don't need to be in hospital away from the ED.
Similarly in July, the state and federal governments announced a joint plan to fund new temporary aged care places at Figtree Private Hospital, to shift elderly people who are waiting for a permanent place out of hospital wards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.