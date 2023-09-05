Every year storms wreak havoc on the Illawarra, with roofs ripped off, roads damaged and trees struck down.
The sun might be shining in the region this week, but SES crews are urging people to prepare now before storm season hits in October, and runs to March.
During the 2022-23 storm season, SES crews received 2539 calls for help in the Illawarra, with homes and businesses flooding, roofs leaking and trees struck down across the region.
The statistics were even worse during the 2021-22 storm season. SES volunteers were sent to 5547 emergency calls in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama.
During his seven years with the SES, Wollongong Unit deputy commander Andrew Short has been called to many jobs where a little preparation could have prevented an emergency.
He recalled how a resident didn't strap down their outdoor furniture, or move it inside, ahead of a storm. Wild winds picked it up and smashed it into the neighbour's roof causing extensive damage.
Mr Short said preparing is easy and quick, and he urged people to know their risks before a storm. Low-lying areas can be flood prone, and wild winds often lash the Illawarra during storms.
"Have an emergency plan for if you are affected by these risks, and know what you'll do with your family and pets, and make sure you have enough medication," he said.
Finally, prepare your home, clean leaves out of gutters before a storm not during it; ensure outdoor items are tied down or moved inside; and trim tree branches that may get blown off.
Spring is the peak time for severe thunderstorms along Australia's east coast. East coast lows can bring storms in early spring, increasing the risk of hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said long-range forecasts show NSW can expect much less rainfall than 2022-23 and lower than median rainfall through spring.
"While these two climate drivers can reduce overall rainfall their influence on severe storms is less pronounced. We can expect the number of severe storms to be close to historical averages this year," he said.
SES crews were called to more than 14,000 storm-related jobs during the 2022-23 storm season in NSW.
"Throughout storm season, severe weather, such as flooding due to isolated heavy rainfall, strong wind events and damaging hail, can all have significant impacts on communities," SES Commissioner Carlene York said.
Flood preparedness workshops will be held in the northern Illawarra during the next few months, including in Otford Public School (September 30), Stanwell Park CWA Hall (October 25), and Coledale COmmunity Hall (November 26).
For more information visit SES Wollongong Unit on Facebook.
