Residents of the Oasis Village at Windang say they can breathe a sigh of relief, after the NSW Supreme Court appointed an administrator to take over the management of their community.
The milestone comes after residents have been battling for five years with the owner of the park, S&Q Assets, to ensure they are not kicked out of the units they call home.
Resident Julie Funnell had been up since 1am making sandwiches for the celebration the group held this morning.
Dozens of residents gathered to hear from their representatives, the Affiliated Residential Park Residents Association, local MP Paul Scully and councillor Ann Martin about what the Supreme Court's decision would mean for them.
"Now we can start to breathe and live again, instead of having that fear," Mrs Funnell said.
Mrs Funnell and her husband Stephen were some of the residents who had been served eviction notices by S&Q Assets. Many had ploughed their savings into being able to live at the lakeside village and, were they to lose their homes, would have nowhere else to go, Mrs Funnell said.
"What do we do, sit in the gutter?"
Residents also reported issues with sewage, as well as a general a lack of maintenance and upkeep by the park operator.
Wollongong City Council deemed the park as non compliant and residents fought the eviction notices in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Last year, in a bid to turn the situation around, the NSW government applied to the Supreme Court on behalf of residents to appoint an administrator, who would take over the operation of the village.
On August 24, 2023, the Supreme Court made this order and appointed Kenneth Whittington as administrator. Mr Scully welcomed the court's decision.
"The Supreme Court's appointment of an administrator is a great win for the residents of Oasis Village and a tribute to ARPRA for its advocacy of residents' concerns," he said.
CEO of ARPRA Gary Martin said this gave residents their longer for sense of security.
"Essentially, what's happened is that the terminal notices that residents were subjected to have been removed, and the court has said the residents cannot be terminated for any other reason than the non-payment of rent."
Real estate firm MMJ will take over the day to day management of the property.
Ms Martin said there had already been a meeting between the administrator and Wollongong council to bring the park up to standard.
"There's a whole series of technical issues that need to be resolved, safety issues, building issues," she said.
"It's a long process."
Mr Martin said with the new management structure in place, the best case scenario would be for S&Q Assets to sell the property and allow an experienced operator to run the village.
"That gives further protection and surety to the residents," he said. "Get on board and run it the right way."
Having succeeded in this David and Goliath battle, Mrs Funnell thanked the Illawarra for its support of her community.
"We are the older generation, [but] we have a voice and we need to be heard and we will be heard."
