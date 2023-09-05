Illawarra surf rock group Hockey Dad will headline a music festival to ring in the new year at North Wollongong Hotel.
A slew of top acts will perform across three stages at the venue on December 31, including: Mansionair, Set Mo, Crocodylus, Seaside plus DJs NinaJirachi and Nyxen.
A second headliner is to be announced in coming weeks, as organisers simply said their "special guest" was yet to be announced.
New Year's Eve revellers can soak up the vibes in the open air including a DJ laneway and a courtyard stage to satisfy all their dance mood desires.
BANDS Hockey Dad * Mansionair Set Mo Crocodylus Seaside OK Hotel Misso DJ's NinaJirachi Nyxen Barley Passable
DJs YNG Daku Cruise Control Naughty Boys Sultans Of Spin DJY
More details including ticketing can be found at: www.northgong.com.au.
