The emergence of Blake Lawrie as one of St George Illawarra's real forward leaders shone through in another forgettable campaign for the Dragons.
While the man they call 'Blocka' is held in high-esteem inside the Dragons camp, on Tuesday night the 26-year-old received deserved individual recognition for his impressive season.
Lawrie was named the Dragons player of the year during St George Illawarra's awards night at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Even the Dragons staunchest fans were impressed with Lawrie, awarding the Dapto Canaries product the Red V Members player of the year gong.
Lawrie was also acknowledged for the work he does outside of football and picked up a third gong , with the Community Involvement Award.
Fellow award-winner Jack de Belin, who was presented the Immortals Trophy Winners award, recently told the Mercury why Lawrie was so appreciated and respected by his fellow players and coaching staff.
His praise came after Lawrie averaged 175 run metres and 34 tackles in 61 minutes a game during the four-weeks de Belin was suspended for a hip-drop tackle.
"I think every club has certain players like that where they know what they're worth and they're held in such high esteem internally at the club, but maybe not as much league-wide," de Belin said.
"He's a bit of a throwback in the sense, if you were to look at him, you wouldn't think he's the professional, top athlete that he is. Looks can be deceiving.
"I can still remember when he first came in, he was only 17 or 18 and still playing SG Ball. He always had a big engine, he was fit and he was strong and someone that was willing to train hard.
"When you have people like that it's only a matter of time until they play first grade. You know what you're going to get every week and over the last month it's been great to see him taking his game to the next level.
"He's really taken it upon himself and he's shown the leader that he is. As a middle, he's coming into his prime now, so he's still got plenty of good years ahead too."
It was also a big night for Thirroul Butchers product Toby Couchman, who was presented with the Geoff Selby Emerging Talent award.
The 19-year-old scored two tries in the 15 games he played for St George Illawarra in 2023.
Couchman and his twin Ryan broke into the Dragons squad this season and had their contracts extended to the end of the 2025 season.
Scott Stewart also had plenty of reason to celebrate after being named the club person of the year.
The award came just two days after Gerringong coach Stewart guided the Group Seven heavyweights Lions outfit to a second straight grand final, where they will meet the winner of this Saturday's clash between the Stingrays v Shellharbour Sharks.
The complete list of winners were:
Club person of the year: Scott Stewart
Community Involvement Award: Blake Lawrie
Paul McGregor Jersey Flegg POTY: Ben Johnson
NSW Cup Coach's Award: Zane Musgrove
NSW Cup POTY: Alex Lobb
Mark Coyne Trophy for Career Development: Tyrell Fuimaono
Immortals Trophy Winners: Jack de Belin
Geoff Selby Emerging Talent: Toby Couchman
Red V Members POTY: Blake Lawrie
NRL POTY: Blake Lawrie
