A stolen white ute that has led law enforcement on pursuits for three days running has crashed into at least two vehicles - including a police car - in Fairy Meadow.
An injured police officer, an acting inspector at Wollongong, was cut from a damaged marked police vehicle and was taken to hospital, with paramedics taking precautions for possible spinal injuries.
A white Nissan Navara collided with the police car before slamming into the rear side of a Mazda CX5 that was stopped at a red light at the intersection with the Princes Highway.
Photos from the scene show a marked police car with significant damage along the driver's side, and the white Navara with extensive damage to its front.
Acting Inspector Michael Turner said the ute had been stolen.
"It's been involved in a number of pursuits with police over the previous days, all around the Wollongong area... Attempts have been made to stop the car a number of times, this is what's been the outcome of what's happened today," Acting Inspector Turner said.
He said the vehicle was involved in a pursuit earlier on Tuesday and a number of detectives and highway patrol officers had been out looking for it.
"There was no actual chase when this incident has occurred, but there have been police out patrolling," Acting Inspector Turner said
"It's my understanding that every time [the driver] has seen a police car, he's just taken off and performed an erratic manoeuvre in the car, and then more police come."
Whether the driver was the same individual behind the wheel in any previous pursuits, Acting Inspector Turner said, could not be confirmed until footage of the incidents was reviewed.
The white ute was involved in police chases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday police charged a man, Paul Duncan, in relation to Sunday's pursuit; he faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and was refused bail.
Police have arrested a male following Tuesday's incident and will take him to the police station, where charges are expected to be laid.
There was a significant emergency services presence in Elliotts Road after the crash, with police, firefighters and paramedics on the scene.
Police closed Elliotts Road and were at the intersection of the Princes Highway directing traffic.
Unconfirmed reports suggest up to eight police vehicles were involved in the chase, along with PolAir.
Pictures of the scene can be seen in the gallery below.
