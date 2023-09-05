Illawarra Mercury
Police pursuit of ute ends in multi-car crash in Fairy Meadow

Natalie Croxon
Angela Thompson
By Natalie Croxon, and Angela Thompson
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:40pm
A police chase involving a white ute that has led law enforcement on pursuits for three days running has ended in a multi-vehicle smash - including a police car - in Fairy Meadow.

