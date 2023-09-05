A police chase involving a white ute that has led law enforcement on pursuits for three days running has ended in a multi-vehicle smash - including a police car - in Fairy Meadow.
An injured police officer has been freed from a damaged marked police vehicle and has been moved into an ambulance, with paramedics taking precautions for spinal injuries.
There is a significant emergency services presence in Elliotts Road, with police, firefighters and paramedics on the scene.
A white Navara collided with the police car before slamming into the rear side of a Mazda CX5 that was stopped at a red light at the intersection with the Princes Highway.
Photos from the scene show a marked police car with significant damage along the driver's side, and the white Navara with extensive damage to its front.
It appears police have arrested a male following the pursuit.
Police have closed Elliotts Road and are at the intersection of the Princes Highway directing traffic.
Pictures of the scene can be seen in the gallery below.
A new driver was believed to have been at the wheel of the ute in question, after the original alleged motorist was arrested and charged.
Unconfirmed reports suggest up to eight police vehicles were involved in the chase, along with PolAir.
More to come.
