An alleged home invasion in which a man's thumb was severed with a machete preceded a dangerous police pursuit in a stolen ute through Wollongong, a court has heard.
Paul Duncan, 39, allegedly led police on a chase in a white Nissan Navara on Sunday, September 3, which was the first of three successive pursuits involving that vehicle in the Illawarra.
Duncan, wearing a moon boot and using crutches, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. He is yet to enter pleas to specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to wound, driving while disqualified, and police pursuit.
Tendered court documents state the front and rear number plates of a Navara were stolen from a mechanic shop in Kirrawee on Friday, September 1.
The following day, Duncan and another man allegedly arrived at the Boat Harbour Motel car park in a Volkswagon Golf, where he met two unidentified men who arrived in the stolen Navara.
Police will allege the four men, including co-accused Warren Lockyer, walked to the 78 Cliff Road unit block and entered - one armed with a machete, and another with a shovel.
It's alleged a violent attack was unleashed on a male occupant who was struck repeatedly, while a female occupant yelled "stop hitting him, you're going to kill him".
Police will allege the male occupant attempted to crawl into another room but was struck again with the machete.
The occupant managed to flee to the outside grass area, prompting the four men to allegedly return to their cars and drive away from the scene.
Paramedics arrived shortly after and took the alleged victim, whose thumb was severed, to Wollongong Hospital. He also sustained cuts above his right eye and ear, as well as at least 20 lacerations and blunt force injuries over his head, face, and body.
He was transferred to Sydney Hospital Hand Unit for surgery however his thumb could not be reattached.
On Sunday, police saw the Navara parked at a Corrimal address and blocked the driveway to prevent it from leaving. Police will allege Duncan entered the Navara's driver's seat and drove directly at the parked police car, before swerving to the right.
A pursuit was initiated after he allegedly drove up the footpath before turning right onto Girvin Crescent.
Duncan is accused of hitting speeds of up to 100kmh in a 50kmh and overtaking cars. He allegedly made a last-minute turn onto the M1 Motorway where he reached 120kmh.
Due to the amount of traffic, police lost sight of the vehicle and stopped the chase. Duncan was arrested in Mangerton about 10am on Monday and told police "it wasn't me" when asked about the alleged pursuit.
Duncan's lawyer argued he has serious medical conditions, including acute compartment syndrome, drop foot, and deep vein thrombosis, that render one of Duncan's legs completely numb from the knee down.
"His ability to even drive a car is questioned," the lawyer said, adding there are issues with identification of Duncan as the alleged driver.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray opposed Duncan's release and pointed to his lengthy rap sheet.
"The case against him is a strong one," Sgt Thackray said.
Magistrate Michael Ong opted to refuse bail due to Duncan being subject to a number of court orders at the time of the alleged offending.
Duncan is only charged in relation to Sunday's alleged pursuit and it is not suggested he stole the Navara. The Mercury does not suggest he is connected to the separate alleged pursuits involving the same vehicle on Monday and Tuesday.
Lockyer, who is charged with one count of specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to wound, did not apply for and was formally refused bail.
Duncan and Lockyer will return to court in November.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.