Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Exclusive

Paul Duncan, Warren Lockyer: Alleged violent home invasion preceded Sunday's Wollongong ute chase

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged home invasion in which a man's thumb was severed with a machete preceded a dangerous police pursuit in a stolen ute through Wollongong, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.