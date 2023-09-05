Peter Lagogiane has won the world's richest greyhound race the Million Dollar Chase, not once but twice, he's collected numerous Group race wins, and when it comes to the Group 1 Ladbrokes Megastar at Dapto, well as the man himself says: "Been there, haven't done that."
But on Thursday night at Dapto, Lagogiane has the chance to rectify that statement ... kind of.
Back in 2019 and again in 2020 he had Megastar finalists, but both Double Back (5th to Good Odds Harada in 2019) and then Shetland (5th to Flying Ricciardo in 2020) were unable to get it "done".
Tomorrow night Lagogiane will box one dog, and have another in the final, but both have only been in his Sydney kennels for a handful of weeks.
The pair, Umberto and Stealth, are trained in Victoria by leading trainer Jason Thompson, but three weeks ago he sent them to Lagogiane to campaign in the Megastar.
"The Megastar ... been there and haven't done it, hopefully with someone else's dogs I can do it," Lagogiane said this week.
"It would mean a lot winning it regardless of whether they are Jason's dogs or not. Jason sent me these dogs on the proviso that I treat them like they are my own and as soon as they came into the kennel, they became a part of the family. They are loving it here, and haven't stopped wagging their tails."
Stealth led throughout to win his heat last Thursday in 29.65s, while Umberto was caught near the line by Bailey Bear but qualified for the final and posted a personal time of 29.51s, second fastest of the night.
"I took them down to trial at Dapto and Umberto didn't set the track on fire and Stealth just went okay," Lagogiane explained. "But Jason said they are race dogs, it doesn't matter what they trial like, they're race dogs and he was proven right in the Megastar heats."
While trainers frequently send their dogs to local trainers for interstate campaigns, this was the first time Thompson had reached out to Lagogiane.
"Yeah this is our first little venture together," he said. "I have always had great respect for leading trainers like Jason and what they have achieved, and I still remember he congratulated when I won that first Million Dollar Chase when he and his wife Seona had three runners on the final.
"We met up the races at Brisbane carnival earlier this year and had a few beers and a chat, and just struck a chord, and it went from there."
Unlike their caretaker trainer, the Thompsons won the Megastar back 2017 when Seona trained Aqua Cheetah to win. Jason also finished third with Proven Nitro behind Peter Rocket in 2013.
