Peter Lagogiane chasing elusive Dapto Group 1 Ladbrokes Megastar victory

September 5 2023 - 6:35pm
Megatsra heat 4 winner Stealth. Picture supplied
Peter Lagogiane has won the world's richest greyhound race the Million Dollar Chase, not once but twice, he's collected numerous Group race wins, and when it comes to the Group 1 Ladbrokes Megastar at Dapto, well as the man himself says: "Been there, haven't done that."

