Planes could stall in Tallawarra B exhaust cloud, says councillor

The exhaust plume from the Tallawarra B power station could see aircraft stall while flying through it, Shellharbour City councillor John Davey said.
Cr Davey was speaking to his motion at Tuesday night's meeting calling on council to request Planning Minister Paul Scully ensure power plant owner EnergyAustralia measure the exhaust plume in real time.
"I am concerned that the power station Tallawarra B being constructed by EnergyAustralia poses a significant risk to general aviation use at Shellharbour City airport and nearby residents following EnergyAustralia's departure from the original conditions of consent," Cr Davey said.
He said the Civil Aviation Safety Authority believed the critical plume velocity above 200 metres should be a maximum of 6.1 metres per second, adding that EnergyAustralia's modelling "predicts a plume velocity rate of 9.6 to 11.9 metres per second".
"A fully laden general aviation aircraft encountering a plume of 9.6 to 11.9 metres per second would stall and may not be recoverable when operating under airport circuit conditions," Cr Davey said.
"That's how significant and important this is."
The councillor also called for "an automated airport frequency response unit broadcasting messages to a pilot of the plume hazard during times of dense cloud and low visibility".
Cr Jacqui Graf agreed the plume could create a "potential hazard" to aviation.
"The minister must ensure all reasonable means are taken to protect our airport's current and potential operations and ensure the aviation safety of other airport users," Cr Graf said.
"Any commitment to net zero emissions cannot come at the expense of lives and our ability to provide a sustainable airport. The buck essentially stops with the minister and his department - they must be made accountable and commit to ensuring appropriate measures for compliance and safety are in place."
Speaking against the motion, Cr Maree Duffy-Moon noted the plant had been under construction for some time and wondered why these questions had not been brought forward earlier.
"It certainly is a problem - I too am concerned about any potential dangers to people in those aircraft and bodies below them," Cr Duffy-Moon said.
However, she said it would also be a problem to try and explain to people in a blackout why the Tallawarra B plant could not be switched on to provide emergency power.
Cr Rob Petreski wanted to have both a functioning power plant and an operational airport, and the Labor councillor felt Mr Scully could achieve that.
"I have every confidence in the planning minister Paul Scully doing his upmost to make sure that both can work in tandem," Cr Petreski said.
"I have every confidence he would do everything he can to make sure it will work."
The motion was passed 7-2, with Cr Duffy-Moon and Cr Lou Stefanoski voting against.
