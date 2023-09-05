Illawarra Mercury
Police officer in hospital after Fairy Meadow crash involving ute

Natalie Croxon
Angela Thompson
By Natalie Croxon, and Angela Thompson
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 8:00pm
A police inspector has been hospitalised and a mother and her two children have escaped injury after a man crashed a stolen ute into their cars following a series of pursuits in Wollongong.

