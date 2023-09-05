A police inspector has been hospitalised and a mother and her two children have escaped injury after a man crashed a stolen ute into their cars following a series of pursuits in Wollongong.
The smash happened in Elliotts Road in Fairy Meadow about 4pm on Tuesday, while police were hunting for the white Nissan Navara that had been involved in multiple police chases and alleged property crimes in recent days.
A local mum, Emma, was driving her CX5 home with her sons aged 8 and 3 in the back seats when the stolen car hit theirs.
The trio were uninjured but Emma was shaken to see a large dent left in her car, near her youngest son's door.
"It just happened so fast. He's obviously lost control when he's hit the police car," she said.
"We were stationary and the police came in behind us so we moved over and thought we were out of the way. We were sitting here to turn right and he's hit us. My instant thought was whether the kids were OK."
A Fairy Meadow resident heard a bang from the crash and looked outside to see police chasing the fleeing driver.
"It [the car] was just sliding and hitting that car - the second one - then at the same time he [the driver] opened his car and he was on foot - he ran," she said.
"Then I saw the cops coming down the hill."
She said officers and the man ran onto the Princes Highway before he was arrested.
"It was really scary because of the cars - it was so busy. When I saw the lady and the children coming out of the car it was very scary - it's not safe," she said.
The police inspector was trapped in his vehicle for a short time before firefighters cut it open to free him.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries, including back, shoulder and hip pain.
Police arrested the 23-year-old driver of the Navara after a short foot pursuit.
The man has also been taken to Wollongong Hospital, where he will undergo mandatory testing before he is taken to the police station.
His arrest follows that of another man accused of leading police on an earlier pursuit while driving the same ute on Sunday.
Paul Duncan, 39, was arrested on Monday and faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, when he was refused bail and remanded in custody on charges of police pursuit, driving while disqualified and specially aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to wound.
