Aboriginal names for Shellharbour council wards is voted down

A plan to give the four Shellharbour council wards Aboriginal names was rejected by Shellharbour City Council.
At the Tuesday night meeting, Cr Rob Petreski had put forward a motion looking to change the names of the wards, which are denoted as A, B, C and D.
His motion instead suggested calling them by positions on the compass and adding the Dharawal word for each.
The new names proposed were North - Garru (previously Ward B), South - Guya (previously D) East - Ngarawan (previously C) West - Waga (previously A).
Cr Petreski's motive was to reduce confusion he said occurred at the last council election.
"The current ward structure as it stands with A, B, C and D were problematic in the most recent full council election," Cr Petreski said.
"The issue we had with the full council election is it some people in Ward A thought they had to vote in Group A [on the ballot paper] and some people in Ward B thought they had to vote in Group B."
Fellow Labor councillor Maree Duffy-Moon agreed, noting that as a Ward A councillor she had seen that confusion at polling places.
"One could argue that it benefited or didn't benefit one or the other of us," she said, referring to herself and other candidates.
Other councillors were not in favour of the motion, including Jacqui Graf, who said the ward system and names had only been in place for one election and it would take people time to get used to them.
"I think more changes would only add to that confusion," Cr Graf said.
She also questioned whether the community was even interested having the names changed.
"The feedback I've received since the last meeting is that this is a non issue, that isn't community-driven," she said.
"There was no call or appetite for it, nor is it viewed as something that needs to be fixed."
Cr John Davey agreed, claiming it was "a non-issue being made into an issue".
Cr Kellie Marsh questioned whether it would make the system easier; noting that if people were having trouble remembering Ward A, replacing it with "West - Waga" would be even harder.
Sensing his motion would be lost Cr Petreski returned to a complaint he made earlier in the current term of council, alleging the independents would vote as a bloc.
"What I can see is the 5-4 voting pattern and people blocking good motions again and again and again," Cr Petreski said.
"It's a practise of this council."
The motion went down 5-4.
