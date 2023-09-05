Illawarra Mercury
Missing teen Cordelia Dueza-Civici, 16, may be in Wollongong area

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:24am, first published 6:13am
Missing Sydney teen Cordelia Dueza-Civici, 16, may be travelling around Wollongong. Picture by NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Sydney teenager Cordelia Dueza-Civici who might be travelling around the Wollongong area.

