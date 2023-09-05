Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Sydney teenager Cordelia Dueza-Civici who might be travelling around the Wollongong area.
The 16-year-old was last seen around 2.30pm on Liverpool Road in Enfield on Tuesday, September 5.
Police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Cordelia is of Caucasian appearance, between 150 - 155cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants and pink shoes.
In a public appeal from officers they said she may be travelling around Wollongong area.
Anyone who sees Cordelia or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
