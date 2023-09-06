Missing teen thought to be in Wollongong found after police call for help

A missing 16-year-old girl from Sydney, who was thought to be in Wollongong, has been found safe and well.
Police issued an urgent call for help after then teenager was last seen around 2.30pm on Liverpool Road in Enfield on Tuesday, September 5.
Meanwhile, NSW Police officers continue to search for Illawarra's long-term missing people and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
