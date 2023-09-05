A 23-year-old Bellambi man will face court on 26 charges for his alleged involvement in a wild pursuit that left a police officer injured.
Around 4pm on Tuesday, September 4 police were conducting patrols in Fairy Meadow, following reports a Nissan Navara ute had been seen driving dangerously.
Officers will alleged in court that the ute crashed into a marked police vehicle on Elliott Street in Fairy Meadow.
A male NSW Police Inspector, was trapped in his car for a short period before being released by emergency services.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries, and has since been released.
The driver of the ute allegedly fled the scene; however, was arrested nearby by police after a foot pursuit.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital, where he underwent mandatory testing.
He was charged with 26 offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, September 6.
