Man to face Wollongong Local Court after police pursuit left cop injured

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:25am, first published 7:00am
A 23-year-old Bellambi man will face court on 26 charges for his alleged involvement in a wild pursuit that left a police officer injured.

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

