Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Man accused of paramedic Steven Tougher's murder facing extra charges

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedic Steven Tougher, who died in April 2023. Picture supplied
Paramedic Steven Tougher, who died in April 2023. Picture supplied

Police have laid extra charges against the man accused of the stabbing murder of Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.