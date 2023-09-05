Man accused of paramedic Steven Tougher's murder facing extra charges

Police have laid extra charges against the man accused of the stabbing murder of Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher.
Mr Tougher, 29, was killed while taking a meal break on shift at Campbelltown McDonald's in the early hours of Friday, April 14.
Police established Strike Force Tarpaulin to investigate the circumstances of Mr Tougher's death and subsequently charged then-21-year-old Jordan Fineanganofo with murder.
He remains before the courts in relation to Mr Tougher's death.
In the course of the ongoing investigation, detectives identified three prior incidents that allegedly occurred at Blair Athol, Ingleburn and Raby on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14.
Detectives arrested Fineanganofo, now 22, at Macquarie Fields Police Station on Thursday, July 27 and charged him with common assault, destroy or damage property, armed with intent, stealing, and two counts of attempted wounding with intent.
Fineanganofo will face Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.