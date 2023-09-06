Robbie Maddison and the Freestyle Kings return to Wollongong

Kiama moto-cross star and famed stuntman Robbie Maddison is to feature alongside some of the biggest names in the sport for the Freestyle Kings' multi-stadium tour in early 2024.
World-record breaker Maddison will jump on a bike along with his son Kruz, FMX Champion and thirteen-time X Games medallist Rob Adelberg, two-time World Games Champion Pat Bowden and fellow Kiama stunt rider Travis Gelf.
"It's weird to say, but we are the best, the boys have got a whole rap sheet of medals and world championships," said troupe founder Josh Hannah.
"We've got the the craziest show in the world from the production to all the athletes, it's kind of be on the best action sports show in the world."
Read more: Who is Kiama MotoX star Robbie Maddison?
The Kings will stop by WIN Stadium on March 2, along with dates scheduled for Newcastle, the Gold Coast, Cairns, Mackay, the Sunshine Coast, Gosford, Canberra and Hobart.
Audiences can expect to see death-defying stunts, front flips, double back flips, side by side jumps performed bigger, faster and higher than ever before.
The riders will be hitting heights of over 75 ft from the ground during one huge, choreographed show with pyrotechnics, fire-breathers, music, VIP experiences, and a 15 meter off-road truck jump.
Also riding in the team will be 17-year-old Ry Davis - the youngest person in the world who can back-flip a bike 75 feet and Brayden Davies who will perform the leap of faith - the only rider in the world capable of performing such a trick.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale from 10am Wednesday October 11, general tickets on sale from October 12 from www.ticketmaster.com.au.
For more details, head to: www.freestylekings.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.