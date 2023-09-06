Illawarra Mercury
Robbie Maddison and the Freestyle Kings return to Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:07pm
Kiama moto-cross star and famed stuntman Robbie Maddison is to feature alongside some of the biggest names in the sport for the Freestyle Kings' multi-stadium tour in early 2024.

