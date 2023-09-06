UOW students protest for safer campus in 1991

Hundreds of students at the University of Wollongong (UOW) asked how much a rape was worth during a protest on Thursday, September 5, 1991.
Around 200 students came together with placards concerned about inadequate security precautions.
The students passed a list of demands to UOW administration, including an increase in security staff from 13 to 16.
Unions representing university workers also passed a list of concerns around security to UOW bosses on the same day.
The university said it would take immediate action on some of the demands, including installing eight hotline phones with direct access to campus security, emergency services and taxis. They also committed to publicising the night escort service and said a shuttle bus to campus east from university residences had already begun.
Vice Principal Ken Baumber said adding extra security staff was unnecessary. He denied there was an assault problem, citing a short list of all incidents reported to university security in the last 12 months.
"The only way we can hear about these things is if somebody tells us. We're not mind-readers," he said.
However, when several female students told of incidents they had reported to the university's counselling service, which were missing from the list, Mr Baumber admitted the university might be underestimating the problem.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.