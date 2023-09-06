Illawarra aspiring entrepreneurs, some as young as 12, stood before a panel of industry professionals in Wollongong's own version of Shark Tank.
The students were competing for their start-up ideas to become a reality, in the Pitchfest, hosted by the Zig Zag hub in a bid to win a 12-month scholarship to develop their business idea.
Students from ten high schools in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven participated in the second round of pitching on Wednesday September 6.
Brothers Jakai Christie and Kaylan Christie from Shellharbour Anglican College pitched the idea for an Australian battery manufacturing and lithium processing facility.
The pair have their eyes set on linking laptop, phone and technology companies with an Australian processing facility.
"Australia could be the powerhouse, but we are giving it away to China and that's not allowing us to have a secure grasp over the minerals that we have to have," 13-year-old Jakai Christie said.
"Now more than ever it's so important to have these minerals, because it's what everything needs like batteries in cars, phones, and watches."
It's a pitch that resonates with this year's festival sponsor Sicona, Wollongong battery materials manufacturer.
"Australia needs to capture more value on shore and that we have all the minerals all the know-how, the skills and infrastructure, the renewable resources to power these manufacturing facilities," Christiaan Jordaan said.
"It's gaining a lot of momentum at the moment, even Robyn Denholm, the chairwoman of Tesla yesterday said at the Minerals Council Conference in Melbourne that we should be doing this. We should be incentivising companies to build local manufacturing in the battery supply chain here in Australia."
Mr Jordaan believes that young people wishing to contribute to society through entrepreneurship should be celebrated.
The young entrepreneur of the year will be announced at the finals in October at the Young Eyes Festival of Innovation.
"The festival aims to ignite the passion of young people and help them have the best start to their entrepreneurial journey whilst having fun along the way," Zig Zag Hub Founder, Carmen Rudd said in a statement.
The Young Eyes Festival launched in 2022 and will be held at Town Hall Wollongong on October 7.
One of the judges for the October finals is Wollongong businessman Paul Smith who sold his company in the US for 195 million US dollars.
The former Warilla High School student is the majority owner of the National Basketball League franchise, the Sydney Kings, and the Women's National Basketball League franchise, the Sydney Flames. He will also be the keynote speaker at the Pitchfest in October.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.