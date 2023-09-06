A man accused of leading police on a wild chase which ended in a crash at Fairy Meadow and left a police officer injured will remain behind bars.
Joshua Simpson, while wearing a bandage on his hand, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old did not apply for and was formally refused bail. He is yet to enter pleas to 26 charges including predatory driving, six counts of driving a stolen vehicle, and five counts of driving dangerously in a police pursuit.
Several police cars were patrolling Fairy Meadow following reports a stolen white Nissan Navara was seen driving dangerously about 4pm on Tuesday, before it crashed into a marked police car on Elliott Street.
The officer inside the car, a male inspector, was trapped inside for a short period before being released by paramedics. He has been taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.
Police will allege Simpson fled the scene however was arrested by nearby officers after a foot chase. He was also taken to hospital where he underwent mandatory testing before being escorted to Wollongong police station.
Defence lawyer Sian Aldis indicated the matter would be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Simpson appeared on screen and sat with his cuffed hands clasped together as Magistrate Claire Girotto asked, "I understand you're not applying for bail?"
"Yep," Simpson said.
He will remain behind bars and is scheduled to reappear in court on September 20.
