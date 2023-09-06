How Cringila went from being cellar-dwellers to making the IPL grand final

From the outside, 2021 could be seen as a dark year for the Cringila Football Club. But for Icko Atanasoski, he saw the building blocks for potential success.
Atanasoski, who is affectionately known as "Ice", was unveiled as the Lions' head coach in September that year. A Crini favourite son, Ice had there through the club's glory days, including playing a key role in a couple of Premier League premiership victories during the 1990s.
However, this was a totally new challenge confronting him: Cringila had spent the past two seasons firmly planted near the foot of the IPL table. They finished ninth in 2020, and were one point away from potential relegation the following year when the campaign was cut short due to COVID.
Atanasoski became the fourth mentor unveiled by the club in the space of 18 months. But Ice knew that things could turn around quickly.
"I saw potential, both on and off the field. I saw potential in the new committee that had come in - they were young and energetic, and smart people," Atanasoski told the Mercury this week.
"I saw massive potential for growth there, in comparison to what was there. And that's no disrespect committees of the past - but this felt very different. I know that they did it tough in that first season (2021), I think they sacked a couple of coaches along the way. And performances on the field were lacking.
"However, off the field, things were booming. I think they had record sponsorship and that kind of thing come in, and Friday nights at Crehan Park were packed. I think more people came to watch us lose than watch us win. When we win, they've got nothing to talk about.
"So I knew if we could get it right on the field, off the field would take care of itself - which is what happened."
Recruitment was also a crucial step for the Lions, and Atanasoski's first step was to bring Jorge de Matos on as his assistant coach. The pair had previously worked together at Wollongong United and formed a special bond.
Cringila were also aggressive in the player market ahead of the 2022 season, bringing in the likes of experienced head Ben Zucco, promising forward Anthony Krsteski and former United defender Andre Dias.
They also added former NPL NSW talents Stefan Dimoski and Peter Simonoski during their campaign, on the way to finishing fifth and booking their first finals appearance in over a decade. The Lions continued that run to the preliminary final, where they fell 2-1 to United.
While disappointed to miss out on the grand final, it was a great year for Crini. And it got even better when the bulk of their squad re-signed during the off-season, while they also announced the additions of ex-Coniston defender Ekoue D'Almeida and former Wollongong Wolves midfielder Harrison Taranto.
"The players that we've targeted, we've known their potential coming through the years and how well they've done at other clubs," Atanasoski said.
"You look at Ben Zucco for example - he's won a couple of grand finals and every club he's been to has been at the top of the table. And you look at great young talent like Anthony Krsteski, who pretty much straight out of youth grade went to Cono and was part of their successful year a couple of years ago. Same with Steven Ugrinovski, Michael Mendes, and we brought in Ekoue this year.
"We brought in Stefan from the Wolves and, needless to say, Peter Simonoski who has been absolutely fantastic. And they were mixed in with no-fuss, hard workers like (James) Carli, Dias and 'Aki' (Ryan Akurst), not to mention 'Harry' (Taranto) that we got from the Wolves as well.
"Jorge and I sit now and look at screenshots that we sent each other two years ago of the side that we wanted to put together, and I think we're literally one man away in our starting eleven from what we planned before we took over."
They also made a decision that surprise many pundits - Matos would take over as head coach while Atanasoski became his assistant.
"We came into the job together and, although by name I was first-grade coach, Jorge always had a big part in everything that we did," Atanasoski said.
"Halfway through the first year, I kind of stepped aside and let him take the reins, even though my title was still first-grade coach. So this year, it was an easy transition to give him the title. But in actual fact, not much really changed at all."
2023 has seen the Lions really hit their straps, with the side finishing the regular season in second position. They then held on to beat Wollongong Olympic 3-2 in an extra-time classic in the first week of finals, before coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Albion Park 3-2 on Sunday to book their ticket to this year's IPL grand final.
They will either meet Albion Park or Coniston in next weekend's decider at WIN Stadium.
"Where we are now is 98 per cent due to Jorge. There is no way we would have gone anywhere near where we have done if he wasn't on board," Atanasoski said.
"And the players that have come in have been fantastic for us, and we've gone to another level this year. But, having said that, even though we've come from very humble beginnings - being one point away from relegation - to second on the table and in a grand final, we haven't won anything yet.
"Until we do, for Jorge and I, it won't be a success."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.