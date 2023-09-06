Climate change has probably played a part in winter 2023 becoming the warmest winter on record for NSW and Australia as a whole, a senior climatologist says, with Albion Park among the locations that experienced a record-breaking season.
Figures from the Bureau of Meteorology show Albion Park saw its warmest winter ever, with a mean temperature of 13.7 degrees - 1.2 degrees higher than the season's long-term average.
The average maximum temperature for the three months was 19.9 degrees, a full degree warmer than the previous record and 1.7 degrees higher than the long-term mean.
NSW's average winter temperature was 2.33 degrees higher than the 1961-1990 average, setting a new seasonal record.
The BOM says maximum temperatures were very much above average across the state, and the highest on record for winter along the coast, over the Great Dividing Range and over the western slopes.
"Climate change has likely had a hand in the winter we've had," bureau senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said.
He said the major climate drivers were neutral and while there was an El Nino alert, the event had not been declared.
"And yet we still saw dry and warm conditions, and the warmest winter on record for NSW," Mr McDowell said.
He said warmer and drier winters were likely to be the new normal going forward when climate drivers were neutral.
There was also about a 10 per cent reduction in cool season rainfall, he said, from the 1961-1990 average.
Mr McDowell said it was not conclusive whether climate change was affecting the frequency of El Nino events, but there was a suggestion that it could make the El Nino-La Nina cycle more volatile.
There were no seasonal records broken elsewhere in the Illawarra, but both average maximum and minimum temperatures were likewise warmer than usual at Bellambi and Kiama.
The hottest day for Albion Park and Bellambi was August 30, with the mercury hitting 26 and 25.1 degrees respectively.
These temperatures were 7.8 degrees and 7.5 degrees warmer than the typical winter's day for these locations.
Meanwhile Kiama saw its warmest winter day a month prior, when on July 30 the temperature climbed 6.7 degrees above average to reach 24.3 degrees.
Rainfall was "very much below average" along the coast, according to the BOM.
Mr McDowell said climate change was likely also having an effect on the "very strong" signals that suggested the upcoming months would bring warmer than average temperatures.
