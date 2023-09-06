Halyard fires Albion Park into 2023 men's hockey grand final

Christian Halyard was the toast of Albion Park after scoring a hat-trick to beat Wests 5-1 in the major semi-final of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday.
Josh Mayo completed that scoreline at Unanderra with two drag flicks to take the Eagles to another grand final in two weeks time.
Acting Park captain Scott Govers was pleased with the result, although they were missing captain/coach Jack Hayes, while Wests were also missing four regular key players.
"I was pleased with the team and how they raised to the occasion," Govers said.
"We will continue building during the week off and be ready for the grand final. Josh is flicking well on penalty corners and Halyard is scoring field goals, so its a good balance."
It was the Red Devils who struck first blood when Tom Miotto scored from a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the first quarter. Miotto was in top form on Sunday having taken his Sydney team UNSW into the Sydney league final with two brilliant goals against Ryde the previous day.
Undeterred, the Eagles hit back in the second quarter when Halyard hit the boards for the equaliser and Mayo made it 2-1 from a drag flick just a minute before the break. Park now took control of the game with Mayo scoring his second drag flick midway through the third quarter and Halyard extending the lead to 4-1 after collecting a great pass from Brady Anderson with two minutes to go.
Halyard completed his hat-trick in the 10th minute of the fourth quarter from a terrific backhand stick, which completely beat Wests goalkeeper Ben Robinson.
Wests coach David Rieck admitted his team lost possession of the ball trying to get a goal back and praised Park keeper Nathan Ackroyd, who didn't let any in after conceding the first goal.
"We can do better. First, we've got to get past Uni for another chance at Park," Rieck said.
"We know what happened last year. We didn't get a second chance."
The minor semi-final saw University beat Fairy Meadow 5-2. They will face Wests in the preliminary final on Sunday at 3 pm at Unanderra.
Meanwhile, only one goal separated the women minor premiers Albion Park from Wests Illawarra as Charlee Buckman scored the only goal in the second quarter of the women's major semi last Saturday.
Park were definitely missing striker Kelsey Hughes in attack and Wests showed renewed vigour in attacking the Park defence and missed numerous chances to win the game.
"It was such a close game and definitely a few missed chances," Wests coach Bianca Broadhurst said.
"I thought we played very well in the last quarter where we put them under pressure in attack. Holly Hurford's skill and pace was a key factor with her ability to break through the midfield."
The minor semi-final between University and Meadow went into extra time, with the Students finally winning 2-1 just before the last whistle.
Tegan Mackay put the Falcons ahead from a penalty corner rebound before Miri Maroney levelled scores from another corner and Maddison Rosser scored the winner in the dying seconds of extra time.
University will now face Wests in the preliminary final this Saturday at 3.30pm at Unanderra.
