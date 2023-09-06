Illawarra Mercury
Halyard fires Albion Park into 2023 men's hockey grand final

By Tony de Souza
September 6 2023 - 3:50pm
Albion Park players celebrate after Christian Halyard scored a goal in last year's grand final. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Christian Halyard was the toast of Albion Park after scoring a hat-trick to beat Wests 5-1 in the major semi-final of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday.

