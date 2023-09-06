Rising Illawarra grommets shine at state series on home soil

The future of South Coast surfing appears to be in safe hands after a crop of young local talent impressed at a Surfer Groms Comps Series event in Kiama on the weekend.
Round one of the four-event series was held in challenging conditions across the two days, with day one action held at North Werri Beach before the finals day was held on Sunday at North Jones Beach. However, the harsh winds and scary swells didn't seem to hold back more than 90 grommets any who all stepped up to the plate.
It was a great weekend for Scarborough surfer Ashton Mekisic, who was looking to go back-to-back in the under-14s boys category. He has now added another first-place trophy to the cabinet after putting in a stellar performance on Illawarra soil.
On the girls side of the draw, Ulladulla's Everly Morgan consistently caught the judges' eyes.
The nine-year-old competed in both the under-10s and under-12s categories at the event. Morgan came out victorious in the U/10s for the second straight year - this time edging out Flinders surfer Callie Hull - while she fell to Boomerang Beach's Coco Woolley in a nail-biting heat in the U/12s final.
Morgan and Woolley went blow for blow and, after the final siren, the judges were unable to separate the pair. However, Woolley came out on top in a count-back.
In the under-14s girls final, it was also a neck-and-neck fish between first and second. But Avoca's Talia Tebb managed to save her best for last, locking in the highest female score of the event (8.25) to overcome Kiama surfer Lani Cairncross.
The highest single wave score of the whole competition went to Ulladulla's Sani Hellman with a 9.5 score.
Hellman left beachgoers shocked as he took off on waves well overhead and carved his way to the shore. He emerged victorious in the under-eights mixed category from Gerringong's Archie Darragh and Warilla's Indianna Elkerton, while Hellman also finished runner-up in the U/10s boys category.
The Surfer Groms Comp Series continues with round-two action this weekend in Coffs Harbour.
