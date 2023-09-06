Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Matthew Mitton pleads guilty to stabbing 59-year-old victim near Harp Hotel

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 4:02pm
A 59-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his spleen, diaphragm and a kidney needing to be removed after a stabbing near the Harp Hotel last year.

