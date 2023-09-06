A 59-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his spleen, diaphragm and a kidney needing to be removed after a stabbing near the Harp Hotel last year.
Matthew James Mitton, 25, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, September 6 where he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Tendered court documents state the victim, Paul Evans, arrived at the hotel for Christmas drinks with friends about 2pm on December 21, 2022.
Not long after he arrived, Mr Evans spotted Mitton who he reported was glaring at him from the pokies room.
The pair knew one another after they briefly lived in the same Cringila boarding house, with Mr Evans believing Mitton had previously nicked tobacco from him. Mitton had been evicted from the residence.
Mitton approached Mr Evans at the bar, to which Mr Evans told him to "stay away" and "keep your distance". Mr Evans expressed concerns about Mitton to staff members and told them to "keep an eye" on him.
Mitton left the venue shortly after. He was caught on CCTV walking around the CBD for about half an hour before he returned near the hotel, where he watched Mr Evans movements from across the road.
As the victim left the venue about 4pm, Mitton began following him and approached him from behind. Mr Evans noticed Mitton was holding something wrapped in a handkerchief and reacted by grabbing his left hand.
A scuffle between the pair ensued in which Mitton stabbed the victim three times, saying "that's what you get".
Mr Evans was helped back to the hotel where triple zero was called. He was then rushed to Wollongong Hospital where he received emergency surgery for a laceration to his diaphragm and two lacerations to his spleen.
His left kidney also had to be removed due to the irreparable damage.
Meanwhile Mitton put his knife in his tracksuit pants and walked away from the scene. He was arrested shortly after on Ellen Street and told police he had been "attacked on the street and had to defend" himself.
Police searched Mitton's bag and found two knives, one being a large wooden-handled knife which had dried blood on its blade. A swab of the knife presented DNA results for Mitton and Mr Evans.
Mitton will face Wollongong District Court on September 26 where he will receive his punishment date.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.