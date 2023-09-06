Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Junior Sport

Illawarra rugby squad to compete in NZ Junior Rugby Festival in Taupo

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 6 2023 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This U12 squad representing Illawarra District Rugby Union will take part in the Junior New Zealand Rugby Festival in Taupo, from September 14-17. Picture supplied
This U12 squad representing Illawarra District Rugby Union will take part in the Junior New Zealand Rugby Festival in Taupo, from September 14-17. Picture supplied

Just days after the Wallabies kick-off their World Cup campaign in France, a group of talented junior Illawarra rugby players will head off to New Zealand to compete in the Junior New Zealand Rugby Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.