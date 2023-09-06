Just days after the Wallabies kick-off their World Cup campaign in France, a group of talented junior Illawarra rugby players will head off to New Zealand to compete in the Junior New Zealand Rugby Festival.
The 25 players in the group representing the Illawarra District Rugby Union will head across the ditch next Tuesday, September 12, just three days after Australia play their opening World Cup fixture against Georgia at Stade de France in Paris.
The IDRU U12 squad will compete in the NZ Junior Rugby Festival in Taupo from September 14-17.
The annual festival attracts over 100 teams from all around the world, including from countries such as Japan, France, South Africa, America and Australia.
The Illawarra squad consists of players from Bowral, Camden, Kiama, Shamrocks and Vikings.
IDRU Junior president Harvey Cole said the tour was about developing the next generation of players to a higher standard of the game.
"It is about developing a culture of increased performance, a greater understanding and love of the game," he said.
"The players will get a small insight as to what it feels like to be an international player playing at the highest level of competition. It will also give them an insight into the opportunities playing rugby can give them as adults.
"It is the hope that the tour will give the players lifelong memories and the chance to develop new friendships that will endure for the years to come."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.