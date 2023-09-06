Police have arrested a teenage girl over an armed hold-up at a bottle shop in Woonona on Wednesday night.
The girl, believed to be aged 15, is accused of brandishing a knife at an attendant at a Liquorland outlet in Woonona just after 7 pm.
Police later seized bottles of alcohol from a playground at Nicholson Park, where the girl was found with a number of other teenagers.
A police dog searched the area a short time ago.
Wollongong acting inspector Jason Joerdens said the dog had helped to locate a knife in some shrubbery at the playground a short time ago.
