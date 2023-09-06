Wollongong-based electrolyser company Hysata has appointed global clean energy, technology and sustainability expert and investor Michael Liebreich to its Global Advisory Council.
Mr Liebreich joins Australian chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel, former UK climate change and energy minister Claire O'Neill to advise the company which recently opened its Port Kembla manufacturing plant.
Mr Liebreich said Hysata's technology was urgently needed in the transition to net zero.
"I have long argued that to achieve Net Zero we have to electrify as much of the global economy as we reasonably can. However, I have also pointed out that there is no route to a net zero economy that doesn't also pass through clean hydrogen," he said.
"That means in any version of the future multiverse, the market for the world's cheapest and most efficient electrolysers is going to be enormous. I look forward to working with Hysata to help them bring their breakthrough technology to market as quickly and widely as possible."
Michael Liebreich is chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates and co-managing partner of EcoPragma Capital.
He is a member of the UK's Taskforce on Energy Efficiency, chairing the subgroup on industry, Advisor to the UK Board of Trade, an honorary fellow of the Energy Institute and visiting professor at Imperial College London. He is also the founder and a senior contributor to BloombergNEF, former advisor to the Secretary General of the UN on Sustainable Energy for All, and former member of the board of Transport for London.
Hysata CEO Paul Barrett said Mr Liebreich's talents would be of great benefit to the rapidly growing enterprise.
"Michael is a green hydrogen realist, passionate about decarbonisation, and a visionary who brought focus to the climate tech industry even before it was called climate tech. He brings decades of expertise across the energy system."
