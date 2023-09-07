Quick actions by firefighters have saved a Port Kembla beauty spa after a fire erupted in a laundry.
The fire started when clothes in a dry caught alight and flames quickly spread, with thick black smoke spreading through the Wentworth Street business.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from Dapto and Shellharbour rushed to the scene at 10.17am on Wednesday, September 6, and were able to contain the blaze to the laundry.
"Workers used a powder extinguisher to slow the fire spread before fire crews arrived," FRNSW Dapto firefighters said.
"Whenever an electrical appliance catches fire, the model and details are recorded and forwarded to the Department of Fair Trading for investigation as to possible manufacturing faults."
Dapto firefighters have urged anyone with a tumble dryer to you clean the lint filters regularly.
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed during winter.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms for homes in the Illawarra and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free so is the fire safety advice.
