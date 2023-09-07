Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Firefighters save Port Kembla business after fire ignites in laundry

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage caused by a fire in a Port Kembla beauty spa. Pictures by Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto
Damage caused by a fire in a Port Kembla beauty spa. Pictures by Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto

Quick actions by firefighters have saved a Port Kembla beauty spa after a fire erupted in a laundry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.