Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Mum pleads not guilty to dropping baby over a 1.5 metre fence at Warrawong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prosecutor has described allegations that a mother dropped her eight-week-old baby over a fence in a bid to hide her child from police as "extremely disturbing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.