Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Industrial site at Yerriyong, near Nowra sold for more than $13m

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site at 9-11 Wugan Street, Yerriyong has sold. Picture: Supplied
The site at 9-11 Wugan Street, Yerriyong has sold. Picture: Supplied

A tightly-held pocket of Nowra Hill - located adjacent to the main naval air station for the Royal Australian Navy aviation branch, HMAS Albatross - has sold for more than $13 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.