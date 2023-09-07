A new era is set to begin in Helensburgh after the club announced Paul Michlmayr as their new Premier League head coach.
A week-and-a-half after Andy Paine departed the Thistle to take over the reins at NPL NSW club South Coast Flame, Burgh announced on Thursday morning that Michlmayr would lead them into the 2024 IPL season.
Michlmayr brings a wealth of experience as he comes back to Helensburgh, having taken on various coaching roles at fellow Illawarra clubs Port Kembla, Albion Park, Cringila, Fernhill and Woonona. He is looking to build on Burgh's promising return season to the IPL, with the Thistle finishing finished mid-table.
"I am delighted at the opportunity to once again coach at Helensburgh," Michkmayr wrote in a statement.
"The club has always had a great culture and I am looking forward to further building on the progress the club has achieved in recent times on and off the field. The current playing group is an exciting group to be working with and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in season 2024."
