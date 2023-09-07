A Lake Heights man has confessed to biting a police officer in the arm after he lobbed a bag of heroin over his neighbour's fence.
Feras Abdul-Hamid dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug stemming from an incident on December 28, 2022.
Police were patrolling Weringa Avenue, Lake Heights that evening when they saw Abdul-Hamid driving a red Subaru.
He attempted to make a U-turn across oncoming traffic to return into his driveway however he ended up parked partially on his neighbour's property.
Abdul-Hamid got out of his car and bolted towards his driveway while holding a large plastic bag, prompting police to chase after him.
He then lobbed the bag - containing 142.29 grams of heroin - over the neighbour's fence before police took him to the ground.
As he was escorted to the front yard, Abdul-Hamid pulled a glass pipe from his pants and threw it onto the road, causing it to smash.
Abdul-Hamid began "yelling and screaming" as officers struggled to gain control of him.
He was handcuffed and physically restrained however managed to bite an officer's forearm, causing immediate pain and swelling.
Officers searched Abdul-Hamid and found $3200 in $100 notes in his pocket. He was taken to Lake Illawarra station in the back of a caged police vehicle.
Magistrate Claire Girotto committed Abdul-Hamid for sentence and told him he would receive his punishment date on September 15.
"No worries," he said quietly.
